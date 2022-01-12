Devin Wasley remained undefeated this season as he took first place in the 170-pound weight class during the Bluejay Challenge Saturday in Merrill.
Wasley won four of his matches by pins and the other by major decision. His final match was a pin over Wausau West’s Reed Napiwocki in the first period. He is now 26-0 and is ranked as the No. 1 wrestler in the state at 170 pounds for Division 2 according to wiwrestling.com
Wasley wasn’t the only Panther who took home a championship.
Maverick Kostrzak received two byes and won his three matches via decision and a pin to take the 113-pound title. The championship match was a 6-0 decision over Crandon’s Eian Wilson. Kostrzak is now 23-3 on the season.
The final Panther champion was Teague Holzer, who won his five matches thanks to three decisions, a pin and a bye to earn the 120-pound title. The final match was a 9-4 decision over Crandon’s Elias Glinksi. Holzer improves to 20-3 on the season.
Those individual results helped the Panthers take second overall in the 20-team invitational. Wausau West was the champion with 505 points, followed by SCC’s 432. Prairie du Chien took third at 400.
Owen Wasley placed third at 160 pounds, going 4-1 on the day. He’s now 22-5 on the season. Three more Panthers placed fourth – Will Schmitt (126), Noah Nusbaum (152) and Jacob Berends (220). David Olson and Jacob Berends took fifth at 145 and 182 pounds respectively.
This week is a big home week for the Panthers, who take on Division 2 defending state champion Amery Thursday and then host its annual Hall of Fame/Alumni Night Friday.
Somerset Triangular
Central traveled to Somerset to participate in the Somerset Triangular Jan. 6 and had no problems with Somerset and Bruce.
The Panthers routed Somerset 78-6, using 13 pins and forfeits to accumulate points.
Earning the pins were David Olson (145), Noah Nusbaum (152), Owen Wasley (160), Nathan Stark (195), Jacob Berends (220), Landon Langer (285) and Teague Holzer (126).
The forfeits were via Devin Wasley (170), Parker Shackleton (182), Garrett DeLong (106), Maverick Kostrzak (113), Dylan Koss (120) and Will Schmitt (132).
The outcome was similar against Bruce, with the Panthers winning 76-6.
Central registered five pins, a major decision and seven forfeits. The pins were by David Olson (145), Noah Nusbaum (152), Owen Wasley (160), Devin Wasley (170) and Will Schmitt (126).
Teague Holzer recorded a 12-2 major decision at 120 pounds.
The forfeit wins were by Hunter Feyereisen (132), Gage Kramer (138), Parker Shackleton (182), Nathan Stark (195), Landon Langer (285), Garrett DeLong (106) and Maverick Kostrzak (113).
