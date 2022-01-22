It was a successful Alumni/Hall of Fame Night for the St. Croix Central wrestling program.
The Panthers hosted Spooner/Webster, Minneapolis North and Barron for a quadrangular Jan. 14 and earned three wins.
Against Spooner, the final score was 58-18 as the Panthers won 11 of the 14 matches.
Earning pins were Maverick Kostrzak (113), Will Schmitt (126), Devin Wasley (170), Parker Shackleton (182) and Landon Langer (285). Owen Wasley earned a 10-0 major decision at 160 pounds, while Hunter Feyereisen (132) and David Olson (145) recorded decisions. Forfeit wins were from Garrett DeLong (106), Teague Holzer (120) and Jacob Berends (220).
Against the Polars, Central won 12 of the 14 matches for a 66-12 final.
Eight of the 12 matches wins were by pins. Those were by Parker Shackleton (182), Jacob Berends (220), Garrett DeLong (106), Teague Holzer (120), Will Schmitt (126), Hayden Buckel (152), Owen Wasley (160) and Devin Wasley (170).
Hunter Feyereisen (132) and Brecken Ponath (138) registered decisions, while Maverick Kostrzak (113) and David Olson (145) earned forfeit wins.
The match against Barron ended up a 61-18 final with Central earning 11 of 14 wins.
Pins were by Devin Wasley (170), Parker Shackleton (182), Garrett DeLong (106), Will Schmitt (126), Hunter Feyereisen (132) and Owen Wasley (160). Teague Holzer (120) and David Olson (145) recorded technical falls as Landon Langer (285) won by decision.
Maverick Kostrzak (113) and Brecken Ponath (138) won by forfeits.
Amery 47, SCC 18
The defending Division 2 State Champions and No. 1 ranked Warriors showed why they are ranked where they are, winning nine of the 14 matches to take the conference dual Jan. 13.
Earning wins were for Central were David Olson, who pinned Trevor Hinz in the first period at 145 pounds.
Teague Holzer earned a 7-3 decision over Bradyn Penard at 120 pounds. Will Schmitt registered a 7-6 decision over Sam Kelling at 126 pounds, while Owen Wasley won 8-6 over Mason Tylee at 160 pounds. Devin Wasley defeated Eddie Simes 2-1 at 170 pounds. In the Northern Badger final last month, Wasley beat Simes 10-1.
After Devin Wasley’s win at 170 pounds, Amery swept the upper weights, winning all four matches by pins and before the first period ended.
