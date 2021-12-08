The St. Croix Central wrestling team traveled to Cumberland to participate in the Cumberland Duals Dec. 3 and left with three wins.
The Panthers defeated Cumberland and Boyceville by identical 57-24 scores and Tomahawk by a 48-24 count.
“I really liked the way the team prepared for the match and supported each other,” SCC coach Brad Holzer said. “We also wrestled well on the bottom and were aggressive.”
Against Cumberland, Central earned 10 wins, five of them were via forfeit.
David Olson recorded a pin at 145 pounds, followed by Noah Nusbaum at 152 pounds and Owen Wasley at 160 pounds. All three pins were in the first period.
Teague Holzer recorded a 16-0 technical fall over Noah Hile, while Maverick Kostrzak earned an 8-0 major decision win over Cooper Schramski at 113 pounds.
Registering forfeit wins were Garrett DeLong (106), Landon Langer (285), Devin Wasley (182), Parker Shackleton (195) and Jacob Berends (220).
The match against the Bulldogs saw Central rack up another 10 wins, with four wins coming via pinfall.
Those four went to Owen Wasley (160), Parker Shackleton (195), Will Schmitt (126) and Gage Kramer (132). All four earned their pins before the end of the first period.
Devin Wasley registered a 6-3 decision over Boyceville’s Tyler Dormanen at 182 pounds.
Earning forfeits were Garrett DeLong (106), Maverick Kostrzak (113), Teague Holzer (120), David Olson (145) and Noah Nusbaum at 152.
Against Tomahawk, Central earned 10 wins, but this time none were forfeits.
Pins were courtesy of David Olson (145), Noah Nusbaum (152), Devin Wasley (182), Parker Shackleton (195), Jacob Berends (220) and Teague Holzer (120).
Nusbaum and Berends earned the fastest pins at 26 seconds.
Owen Wasley won 7-6 over Mason Evans at 160 pounds. Garrett DeLong earned a 9-8 win over Jack Derelth at 106 pounds. Maverick Kostrzak won 9-7 over Presley Gutbrod at 113 pounds and Will Schmitt earned a 7-1 win over Addison Peissig at 126 pounds.
“A couple of young wrestlers got down early and fought back for a win,” Brad Holzer concluded.
