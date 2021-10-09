The St. Croix Central volleyball team improved to 4-0 in the Middle Border Conference thanks to two victories last week.
On Sept. 30, the Panthers swept Altoona 25-20, 25-21, 25-15.
“Our attackers did a nice job at the net,” said SCC coach Mindy Widiker. “They mixed up their shots and worked hard to attack around the blockers. Our serve receivers did a nice job of delivering the ball to our setters. One thing we need to improve upon is in certain rotations not letting opposing teams go on runs.”
Two days earlier, Central beat Ellsworth in four, 25-15, 25-12, 15-25, 25-11.
“It was a nice match to use some different lineups,” Widiker said. “During one of the sets, Ellsworth went on a scoring run. We had difficulties getting out of that rotation. We battled through that set and finished the next set strong.”
Katie Gostovich led the offense with 16 kills, followed by Macie Segebrecht with 11. Katie Larson and Delaynee Bohatta each added eight.
Meadow Berg recorded 30 set assists as Elise Rippentrop added eight. Rippentrop posted a team-high three service aces, while Gostovich and Grace Benson had two each.
Benson posted a team-high 11 digs as Hannah Dux recorded 10. Gostovich finished with eight.
“It’s nice having adaptable players that are ready for anything,” Widiker said.
BLOOMER INVITATIONAL
Central competed in the Bloomer Invitational Oct. 2 and went 3-1 on the day. They defeated Bloomer 25-19, 25-22, McDonell Central in three games, Ladysmith 25-18, 29-27 and fell to Turtle Lake 16-25, 25-22, 15-12.
Segebrecht led the offense with nine kills against Turtle Lake. Bohatta added eight. Larson chipped in with seven. Rippentrop produced 25 set assists. Gostovich and Benson recorded two service aces.
Turtle Lake was ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the latest rankings produced by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association. Central was in the honorable mentions for Division 2.
Central is now 23-3 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.