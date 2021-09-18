The St. Croix Central volleyball team went 4-0 in the Osceola Invitational Sept. 11 as it only dropped one set in the four matches.
“The players made a lot of positive and smart plays/choices during the tournament,” said SCC coach Mindy Widiker. “Players didn’t get rattled if an opposing team went on a run. They are an experienced group of players who can make adjustments easily. We are a deep team with a lot of great players, which is wonderful to have.”
The Panthers (15-1 overall) swept St. Croix Falls 25-19, 25-18. Katie Gostovich had a team-high six kills and eight digs, followed by Macie Segebrecht’s four kills. Meadow Berg finished with seven set assists and two aces, while Elise Rippentrop had five set assists.
SCC faced Osceola for the second time already this season and swept the Chieftains, 25-15, 25-21.
Gostovich recorded 11 kills, with Delaynee Bohatta chipping in with five and three aces. Rippentrop contributed 11 set assists as Berg posted nine set assists and five digs. Grace Benson added six digs and two aces.
Central’s only dropped set was to Barron, but it rebounded in the third to win 25-14, 18-25, 15-6.
Gostovich had a team-high 10 kills, while Larson and Bohatta each finished with eight. Larson chipped in with five digs as Bohatta posted three aces. Berg had 17 set assists, while Grace Benson recorded seven digs. Eliza Cleary had four block assists.
Central swept Clear Lake, but no team scores and individual scores were found online.
“The strategies were different for each of our matches,” Widiker said. “I would say tough serving, making smart choices, executing on plays, relentless defense, great shots offensively, and consistent communication were all things that worked well for us in all of our matches.
“The team played with intensity and played steadily throughout the day. They were aggressive on offense and defense during the matches and kept that momentum going.”
Central finally will have a home game, 7 p.m., Thursday against Prescott.
Elk Mound Quadrangular
On Aug. 31, the Panthers traveled to Elk Mound and won all three matches. They defeated Elk Mound 25-19, 25-12, Eau Claire Regis 25-14, 25-3 and Cumberland 25-22, 25-17.
Against Cumberland, Gostovich posted a team-high nine kills, followed by Larson’s seven and Bohatta’s six. Berg had 13 set assists, with Madison Mousel chipping in with eight. Emma Hannan had three service aces and Hanna Dux recorded six digs.
Larson and Bohatta tied for a team-high seven kills against Elk Mound. Berg had 17 set assists. Larson recorded five service aces, while Brianna Wilman posted six digs.
No individual stats were found for the Regis game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.