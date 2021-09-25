The St. Croix Central volleyball team saw its winning streak extend to 12 thanks to wins over Prescott and New Richmond last week.
Central defeated the Cardinals in four games, 25-10, 23-25, 27-25 25-13, Sept. 16 in the Middle Border Conference opener and swept New Richmond in three games Sept. 14.
“We utilized some tough serving to keep the opposing teams out of system,” said SCC coach Mindy Widiker. “However, with the aggressive serving, came a few too many service errors. We are working on finding that fine balance.”
Against Prescott, Katie Gostovich had a team-high 16 kills, with Katie Laron adding 10. Delaynee Bohatta chipped in with six. Meadow Berg recorded 25 set assists and Elise Rippentrop added eight.
The Panthers recorded 17 service aces with Berg finishing with five, Bohatta and Grace Benson with four each. Benson recorded 12 digs and Berg had seven. Brianna Wilman posted six.
“Both New Richmond and Prescott handed us some tough serves to deal with on our side of the net,” Widiker said. “At times, we handled the serves with ease and then other times we struggled a bit. Our blockers were able to put a nice wall up to make things difficult on the offensive end for both New Richmond and Prescott at times.”
Against New Richmond, Gostovich finished with 13 kills, Macie Segebrecht contributed eight. Larsen and Bohatta each added six.
Berg posted 23 set assists and Rippentrop contributed six. Emma Hannan had a team-high three service aces. Benson posted a team-high 12 digs as Gostovich contributed seven.
“It’s nice to utilize players in different situations and they can play with confidence,” Widiker said.
St. Croix Central improved to 17-1 on the season.
