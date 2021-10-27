The St. Croix Central volleyball team faced Bloomer for the second straight year in a WIAA Division 2 regional final Saturday.
The 2020 and 2021 versions played out the exact same way in the first three games. Central was up 2-1 in games heading into game four.
While the 2020 result saw Bloomer winning games four and five, 2021 saw a much different outcome.
Central prevailed in game four this time, which resulted in the school’s first regional volleyball title since 2017. The final set scores were 25-14, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20.
“The team rallied back, kept their composure when the game got tight, and stayed aggressive and made good choices,” SCC coach Mindy Widiker said.
No. 1 seed SCC (30-5 overall) hosts second-seed Baldwin-Woodville (27-11) in the sectional semifinal 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner of that game plays the winner of Reedsburg/River Valley 7 p.m. Saturday in Altoona for the right to go to state.
SCC 3, Bloomer 1
Four Panthers recorded at least nine kills against Bloomer: Macie Segebrecht had a team-high 18, Katie Gostovich and Katie Larson had 13 each and Delaynee Bohatta posted nine.
“We came out on fire during the first couple of sets,” Widiker explained. “During the third set we lost a little steam and dropped that set. The team was able to recover and make a nice comeback after being down in the fourth set.
“We did a nice job of serving tough and keeping them out of system at times. Also during this match, I felt as though our offense and defense were making great plays and worked well.”
Central registered 11 service aces, led by Gostovich’s four and Larson’s three. Hannah Dux chipped in with two.
Dux posted a team-high 18 digs with Brianna Wilman adding 11. Larson chipped in with seven and Elise Rippentrop posted six. Larson and Eliza Cleary each had three block assists. Rippentrop dished out 24 set assists, while Berg had 20.
“Bloomer had some players with strong attacks,” Widiker concluded. “We were able to limit those attacks with our serving and blocking. The blockers did a nice job getting touches and slowing those attacks down our shutting them down completely.
SCC 3, Prescott 0
Central started its playoff run with a 25-19, 25-12, 25-13 sweep over No. 8 seed Prescott in the regional semifinal Oct. 21.
“We did a great job of limiting our errors both offensively and on defense,” Widiker stated. “At the net, our attackers had a great night. Our passing, serve receive, and defense was also on point for the match. We had some great passes/digs and then were able to convert at the net with some big/smart swings.”
Gostovich led the hitting attack with 11 kills, followed by Segebrecht and Larson with seven each. Cleary added four.
Central posted 16 service aces. Larson, Rippentrop, Bohatta and Emma Hannan had three each.
Hanna Dux had eight digs as Gostovich chipped in with seven. Hannan recorded five. Berg finished with 15 set assists as Rippentrop contributed 12.
