The St. Croix Central volleyball suffered its first Middle Border Conference loss this season as Osceola defeated the Panthers 25-21, 25-19, 25-17 Oct. 12.
The loss means SCC and Baldwin-Woodville will share the conference with 6-1 records.
“Osceola played great defense that match and their offense was rolling,” SCC coach Mindy Widiker said. “We had a difficult time getting Osceola out of system and slowing their offense down. Our play lacked consistency at times.”
It was the third time both teams had played each other this season. Central won the previous matchups, in August in a season opening Osceola Quadrangular and in September in the Osceola Invitational.
“We are working hard to be more consistent in some of our rotations,” Widiker stated. “Hopefully, we will be getting players back that have been missing for various reasons.”
ALTOONA INVITATIONAL
The Panthers finished 3-1 in the Altoona Invitational Oct. 9, with wins over Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, Colfax and loss to Hudson.
The scores against Eau Claire North were 25-19, 25-14, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 18-25, 26-24, 15-13, Colfax 25-7, 25-13 and Hudson was 24-26, 23-25.
Against Immanuel Lutheran, Katie Gostovich led the offense with nine kills, followed by Emma Hannan’s eight. Katie Larson added seven. Elise Rippentrop dished out 20 set assists as Madison Mousel chipped in with seven. Hannan posted a team-high three service aces as Grace Benson dug out 12 balls. Hannan and Brianna Willman were next with seven.
Against Colfax, Gostovich registered seven kills as Hannan recorded three. Rippentrop registered seven set assists. Hannan posted five service aces as Gostovich chipped in with four.
The match against Hudson saw Gostovich and Larson finish with six kills. Rippentrop posted 10 set assists and three service aces. Benson led with seven digs.
“The players adapted nicely to different lineups and systems, while we were down players,” Widiker concluded.
Central finished its regular season with a 28-5 record.
PLAYOFFS
St. Croix Central earned the No. 1 seed in the Division 2 sectional. As a result of the No. 1 seed, they were given a first-round bye and start postseason play 7 p.m., Oct. 21 against the winner of No. 8 Prescott/No. 9 Elk Mound.
If Central wins that matchup, the regional would be 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23,. The teams to watch would be No. 4 Bloomer, who eliminated SCC from the postseason last year or No. 5 Osceola, who just defeated Central Oct. 12.
If Central survives the regional final, the sectional semifinal awaits Thursday, Oct. 28. Teams to watch in the lower half of the bracket are No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville, No. 3 Somerset or No. 6 Barron.
The sectional final is Saturday, Oct. 30, in Altoona and the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament is Nov. 4-6 in Green Bay.
