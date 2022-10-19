Central volleyball defeats Amery to end regular season By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com Oct 19, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Croix Central volleyball team closed out the regular season with a win over Amery in five games Oct. 11. Central finished the conference season 2-5 and its overall record is 18-17. The Panthers went 2-3 at the Altoona Invitational Oct. 8 with wins over Colfax and Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran and losses to Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, and La Crosse Logan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Ellsworth defeats Central in regular season finale Central volleyball defeats Amery to end regular season SCC girls cross country took third in conference meet Hope on the Horizon for Rural Residents facing Broadband Issues Free Fentanyl Test Strips now available statewide Program of Assertive Community Treatment marks 50 years of helping people The latest on road repairs Frank's leadership, roles of women throughout university history celebrated at UW-Stout investiture Most Popular Electrical conduit repairs to close two eastbound I-94 lanes in Hudson Schuh opens up own tattoo shop in Roberts Kastel, Fritts earn state berth for B-W tennis Industrial Park business expands in Baldwin College soccer comes to Baldwin Upcoming Events Oct 20 Baldwin Library Programming Thu, Oct 20, 2022 Oct 20 Baldwin Library Programming Thu, Oct 20, 2022 Oct 20 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Oct 20, 2022 CDT Oct 20 Monthly Book Club Thu, Oct 20, 2022 Oct 20 Botany Belles and Beaus Meeting Thu, Oct 20, 2022 Oct 21 Baldwin Library Programming Fri, Oct 21, 2022 Oct 21 Baldwin Library Programming Fri, Oct 21, 2022 Oct 22 Baldwin Library Programming Sat, Oct 22, 2022 Oct 22 Baldwin Library Programming Sat, Oct 22, 2022 Oct 22 Feel the Spooky Sat, Oct 22, 2022 Today's e-Edition e-Edition Baldwin Bulletin E-Edition 10-19-22 18 hrs ago 0
