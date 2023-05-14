The St. Croix Central softball team earned a season split with Baldwin-Woodville for the second straight year.
The Panthers earned its win, 6-1, May 4, after losing 15-0 two days earlier.
Maddie Rydberg started and threw a complete game six-hitter, striking out one and walking one.
Gracie Delander went 3-for-3 at the plate for SCC, while Izzy Sabelko and Lucy Mansell each managed two hits. One of Mansell’s hits was an RBI triple in the three-run third inning. The Panthers finished with 10 hits overall.
Trinity Mittl, Hailey Maurer, and Hailey Cota each had two hits for the Blackhawks.
Baldwin-Woodville jumped out early in the May 2 game thanks to a Ryeah Oehlke home run in the first inning. The Blackhawks finished with 14 hits overall as Oehlke, Mittl, Cota, and Jordyn Letter all finished with multiple hits each. B-W also didn’t commit a single error in the field.
Grace Melstrom started for Central and allowed 12 runs on 12 hits over 2 2/3 innings. Morgan Barker had two hits for SCC.
Central 20, Amery 0
Rydberg struck out three over four innings to earn the no-hitter May 1.
SCC finished with 19 hits led by Faith Bonse’s four. Bonse singled in the first, singled in the second, and two singles in the 10-run fourth inning. Delander, Bonse, Carlee Lyon, Rydberg, Chloe Peterson and Sabelko each had RBI in the fourth inning.
Chloe Peterson, Rydberg, Gracie Delander, Mansell, Barker and Maddie Dull each had multiple hits.
Central is now 6-4 in the conference and 7-5 overall.
