It’s not every day you beat a team that played for the state championship last year.
Yet, that is exactly what the St. Croix Central softball team did last week in beating Baldwin-Woodville, who played in the Division 2 State Championship game last year.
The Panthers scored a run in the top of the ninth inning to defeat B-W 5-4 April 28.
That was three days after B-W handed Central a 14-3 loss April 25. The game was 4-3 B-W heading into the top of the seventh when the Hawks broke the game open with 10 runs in the top of the seventh.
Sandwiched in between the Baldwin-Woodville games was a 7-3 loss to Altoona April 26. Altoona jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back. Breeley Gluch and Isabel Carlson had two RBI each to lead the Rails.
No individual stats for Central were available online before this issue of the Bulletin went to press.
Central is now 2-4 in the conference and overall.
