The start to the season couldn’t have gone any better for the St. Croix Central baseball team.
The Panthers scored 30 runs over three games last week to run its record to 3-0.
On April 14, Central hosted Cadott and rolled to the 11-1 victory thanks to 13 hits. Mark Albright led the offense with three hits, while Caden Wester, Kyle Trainor, and Owen Talledge each had two.
SCC also had great success on the basepaths, swiping eight bases led by Monte Morgan’s three.
Noah Nusbaum picked up the win, striking out five. He gave up four hits.
SCC 6-13, Osceola 5-1
Simon Herink’s RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning was the game-winning hit in the first game in the April 13 doubleheader.
Central finished with nine hits on the day as Eli Ponath went 3-for-3, while Trainor added two. It was another successful day on the bases for SCC as it recorded at least nine stolen bases, three by Herink.
Ponath started for Central and gave up three hits on three runs, while striking out six. Trainor pitched the final three innings to earn the win. He struck out four Chieftains.
The second game saw Central finish with 16 hits thanks to Owen Talledge’s 4-for-4 performance. Herink and Mason Sullivan each contributed two hits. Central’s big inning was the sixth, where it scored four runs thanks to RBIs by Herink, Talledge and Caden Wester.
Eli Babler struck out 11 over 5 2/3 innings. He allowed one run on two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.