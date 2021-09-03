Over the last five-plus years, the St. Croix Central football team has put up some mind-boggling numbers with its ground game.
Friday against Elk Mound was no exception as the Panthers rushed for 359 yards and five touchdowns in the 35-20 victory.
It was the first time SCC has rushed for over 350 yards since the 2019 season when they did it four times, with the high being 428 against Amery.
The five rushers – Sam Fischer, Ethan Boettcher, Eli Ponath, Parker Shackleton and A.J. Holmgren – combined to average 6.2 yards per attempt.
Boettcher finished with 141 yards rushing on 26 carries. He scored on a 22-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter, to extend the Central lead to 28-14.
Shackleton reached the end zone twice. He finished with 92 yards rushing on 11 attempts. He scored the game’s first touchdown on a 1 yard run in the first quarter and added a 15-yard run with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter.
Holmgren finished with 48 yards rushing, including a one-yard run in the second quarter. Ponath was the only run not to score a touchdown, but he tallied 47 yards rushing. Fischer posted 31 yards rushing, scoring on a 10-yard run with four minutes left in the game, icing the Central victory.
Boettcher went 0-for-3 through the air and one interception.
Colin Hackbarth and Devin Wasley led Central with six total tackles. Hackbarth also forced a fumble.
Kaden Russo threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns for Elk Mound. Ethan Johnson had seven receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown to lead the receiving corp. The Central run defense was stout, limiting Elk Mound to three yards on 20 attempts.
Central (1-1 overall) hosts Osceola (2-0) 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.