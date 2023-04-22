Central routs Boyceville in softball By Jason Schulte Sentinelsports48@gmail.com Apr 22, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Croix Central softball team earned its first win of the season last week. Thanks to an 18-run second inning, the Panthers defeated Boyceville 22-0 April 15. Central finished with 14 hits along with taking advantage of nine Bulldog errors. The same day, River Falls beat SCC 7-5. No other stats were available. Central started its season losing two games to Ellsworth 15-0 April 11 and 9-7 April 13. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Boys tennis drop first match of the season Central scores 30 runs in opening week of action Central routs Boyceville in softball B-W starts opening week unbeaten Baldwin-Woodville offense off to a fast start B-W Prom candidates announced WWH announces addition to new leadership team WWH holds Health Shop pharmacy ribbon cutting Most Popular Preparing today’s high school students for tomorrow County looks for ways to divert behavioral health offenders from courts Greenfield students learn about future careers Construction on I-94 bridge replacement project in St. Croix County to resume New Richmond man dies in car crash Upcoming Events Apr 22 Earth Fest 2023 Sat, Apr 22, 2023 Apr 22 Spaghetti Dinner Sat, Apr 22, 2023 Apr 24 Piecemakers Quilt Guild Mon, Apr 24, 2023 Apr 24 Viking Women Mon, Apr 24, 2023 Apr 25 Tuesday Afternoon Book Club Tue, Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, Apr 25, 2023 CDT Apr 26 Telephone Town Hall Wed, Apr 26, 2023 Apr 27 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, Apr 27, 2023 CDT Apr 28 Smelt Fry Fri, Apr 28, 2023 Stocks Market Data by TradingView
