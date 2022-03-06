The good for the St. Croix Central boys basketball team Thursday against Somerset in its regular season finale: The Spartans shot only 1-for-11 from three-point range and only finished with 37 points.
The bad: St. Croix Central scored only 12 points in the second half and 35 overall, having consecutive losses for the first time this season.
“We had great looks, but couldn’t get anything to fall,” explained SCC coach Dustin Hayes. “On top of that, we only were able to attempt seven free throws for the entire game, which didn’t help us.”
Colin Hackbarth led the SCC offense with eight points. Trae Widiker chipped in with seven. Nic Harney posted six. Karter LaVenture and Carson Hinzman had five each.
SCC (9-5 conference, 17-6 overall) shot 14-for-38 from the field (36.8 percent) and 3-for-13 (23 percent) from three-point range.
“Although our defense was able to hold Somerset to 18 points in the second half, we couldn’t convert on our offensive end,” Hayes said.
Lake DeJongh led Somerset (6-8, 11-13) with 19 points. Rory Hoff scored seven, while Savion Mull added five.
