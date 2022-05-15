The St. Croix Central boys golf team won another conference meet.
On May 2, the Panthers shot a 154 to take the MBC meet at Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire.
Ellsworth was second with a 165. Osceola took third with a 170.
SCC’s Nicholas Mueller tied for medalist honors with Osceola’s Ethan Hall as they both shot a 36. Central’s Noah Schmitz was third with a 38. Ryan Boeseneilers carded a 39 while Jack McGrane posted a 41.
