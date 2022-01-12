The St. Croix Central boys basketball team remained undefeated in the Middle Border Conference thanks to a 67-45 victory over Altoona Jan. 4.
The Panthers seized the game in the first half as it headed into the locker room with a 40-18 halftime lead.
“Our zone offense worked well,” explained SCC coach Dustin Hayes. “Altoona played zone the first half and we had a solid plan to attack it with our guards and posts. Our full court press didn’t generate turnovers, but at least we put the pressure on them to get into their offense.”
Nic Harney led four Panthers in double figures with 17 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field. He added three rebounds and dished out six assists.
Colin Hackbarth finished with 15 points. He had three rebounds, six assists and four steals. Trae Widiker and Conner Nilssen scored 10 points each. Nilssen pulled down eight rebounds while Widiker had six rebounds.
Central finished 25-for-62 from the field (40.6 percent).
“Altoona jumped on us 5-0 early,” Hayes said. “They used many different lineups this season. We were surprised at their rotation of players.
“We were able to go on a large run afterwards and didn’t look back. We had an opportunity to play all players on the roster which was a highlight for us.”
Conner Lewis led Altoona (2-3 conference, 3-8 overall) with 11 points.
SCC improved to 5-0 in the conference and 10-1 overall.
