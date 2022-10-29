Central harriers take fourth at sectional meet

Chayton Gottfredsen finishing up his race. He took seventh. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

Both the St. Croix Central boys and girls cross country teams finished fourth in the Rice Lake sectional meet Oct. 22. 

Osceola won the boys meet with 51 points thanks to all five runners placing in the top 15. They will be joined at the state meet by Northwestern, who took second with 80. Prescott was third with 95, while SCC scored 122. 

