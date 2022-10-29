Central harriers take fourth at sectional meet

Both the St. Croix Central boys and girls cross country teams finished fourth in the Rice Lake sectional meet Oct. 22.
Osceola won the boys meet with 51 points thanks to all five runners placing in the top 15. They will be joined at the state meet by Northwestern, who took second with 80. Prescott was third with 95, while SCC scored 122.
Chayton Gottfredsen wrapped up his freshman season on a stellar note, placing seventh with a time of 17 minutes, 32 seconds. Brian Woehrle took 18th at 18:06.3. Adam Madlung finished 31st at 18:39.6, edging Maverick Kostrzak by two-hundredths of a second. Braiden Rasmussen placed 34th at 18:50.3.
Ellsworth’s Alex Pazdernik finished in first place with a time of 16:17.8. Prescott’s Tyler Loucks was second at 16:31.8, while Osceola’s Mason Hancock took third at 16:37.8.
For the girls, Amery took the team title with 54 points as four runners place in the top 15. Osceola also qualified for the state meet as it finished second with 61. Northwestern took third with 114 points. SCC scored 127.
Kaitlyn Carlson wrapped up her cross country career with a 12th place finish in a time of 20:28. She missed a state berth by eight seconds.
Addy Swanson was the next SCC runner, taking 21st (20:58.3), while Abby Lamers took 25th (21:23.8). Ellie Smith finished 34th at 22:08.4, beating teammate Emmie Collins by three seconds.
Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was the individual champion at 19:04.3 defeating Barron’s Fran Peterson by 20 seconds. Osceola’s Merri Johnson took third at 19:47.
Central will lose only Woehrle and Carlson from next year’s team.
