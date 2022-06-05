The St. Croix Central girls soccer team tied with Altoona/Fall Creek 0-0 in its regular season finale May 23.
No stats were found online before this issue of the Bulletin went to press.
Central finished the regular season 2-7-1 in the conference 3-8-1 overall.
SCC earned the No. 6 seed and will travel to No. 3 Barron/Cumberland in the first round of the Division 3 regional June 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.