The St. Croix Central girls soccer team fell 10-0 to Middle Border Conference leading Somerset May 19.
No individual stats were available before this issue of the Bulletin went to press.
The Panthers also fell 4-0 to Amery May 16.
“Given SCC’s coaching staff, it’s not a surprise, but it can’t be overstated how much they’ve improved,” Amery coach Christopher Boyd said. “That program is extremely well run and impressive, they’re going to be a dangerous group for the foreseeable future.”
Central is now 2-7 in the conference and 3-8 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.