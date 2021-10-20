The St. Croix Central girls cross country team had three runners in the top 10 at the Middle Border Conference championship meet Oct. 14 in Osceola.
One of the problems for SCC was Amery had four.
The Warriors claimed the conference championship as those four runners placed in the top eight with 35 points.
The second problem for Central was while having a lower score than Osceola after each team’s first three runners, the Chieftains made up the difference and more on runners four and five.
Osceola took second with 55 and Central placed third with 68.
Kaitlyn Carlson led the Panthers with a second place finish at 20 minutes, 31.3 seconds. Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was the individual champion at 19:25.7. Altoona’s Greta Peters took third at 20:47.3.
Addy Swanson was the next Panther as she was ninth at 21:22.8, followed by Abby Lamers who was seven seconds behind. Anna Sauer was 19th at 22:43 and Emmie Collins finished 28th (23:04.8).
Carlson earned first team all-conference status, while Swanson and Lamers were named second team all-conference status.
An amazing stat resulted from the girls event: The highest a senior placed was 11th. Matter of fact, freshmen claimed six of the top 10 spots.
Meanwhile for the boys, Osceola had five runners place in the top 12 to cruise to the team title with 33 points. Prescott was second with 54. Altoona had 70 for third. Central was sixth at 149.
Osceola’s Quinn McDonald won the individual title with a time of 16:35.3, ahead of Prescott’s Tyler Loucks. Ellsworth’s Alex Pazdernik took third at 17:29.3.
Brian Woehrle earned him a second team all-conference honor as he placed 13th with a time of 18:09.3. Maverick Kostrzak was 25th (18:53.7). Adam Madlung placed 33rd (19:50.5). Max Kusilek took 36th (20:14.6). Nicholas Withuski completed the Panther scoring with a 42nd place finish (21:00.5).
Four seniors placed in the top 10, while the highest a freshman placed was 22nd.
Central is at the section meet Oct. 23 in Rice Lake. Fellow schools scheduled to compete are Amery, Baldwin-Woodville, Ellsworth, Osceola, Prescott, Somerset, Ashland, Bloomer, Barron, Spooner, Northwestern, Hayward, Elk Mound and Rice Lake.
