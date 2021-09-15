The St. Croix Central girls cross country team dominated the Somerset Invitational Sept. 9.
The Panthers finished with the top three runners individually to run away with the team title with 26 points. Prescott took second with 78, followed by Baldwin-Woodville’s 84.
Kaitlyn Carlson finished in first place with a time of 20 minutes, 50.4 seconds, more than a minute faster than second place Adeline Swanson. Abby Lamers finished third, 20 seconds behind Swanson.
Emmie Collins earned a ninth place finish with a time of 23:23.60 and Ellie Smith rounded out the Panther scoring with a 11th place finish (23:44.50).
Meanwhile, the boys finished fourth with 87 points. Prescott had five runners in the top 12 to with the team title with 38 points. Spring Valley was second with 61, Ellsworth took third with 63.
Maverick Kostrzak was the top SCC runner as he placed 13th (19:13.50). Brian Woehrle was 20 seconds behind him as he was 14th.
Gage Kramer took 16th (19:50.50), Adam Madlung was 19th (20:05.60) and Hunter Feyereisen completed the Panther scoring (20:53.50).
Ellsworth’s Alex Pazdernik was the top individual runner at 17:14.60, followed by Prescott’s Tyler Loucks 18 seconds behind. Spring Valley’s Charlie Maier was third.
