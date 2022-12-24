Ten St. Croix Central girls basketball players scored highlighting its 55-29 win over Alma/Pepin Dec. 13.
Sophie Hook led the way with 13 points, four assists and five steals. Alayna Hackbarth chipped in with eight points, six rebounds and four steals. Lucy Mansell tallied seven points and three steals.
Delaney Lloyd and Addison Kofal recorded six points each. Lloyd had three steals. Despite not scoring, Elsah Rubis tallied 12 rebounds and three steals.
Central finished 22-for-63 from the field (34.9 percent) overall. It finished with 21 steals and 32 rebounds.
SCC outscored Alma/Pepin 26-9 after the first 18 minutes.
Marshfield 61, SCC 41
The Tigers improved to 8-0 overall after outscoring Central 32-15 Dec. 17 in the second half.
Danielle Minsaas led Marshfield with a game-high 26 points along with five steals. She finished 13-for-24 from the field overall.
Ayana Bousum added 16 points with five rebounds. Zaida Kolbeck scored eight points along with dishing out five assists.
Elsah Rubis recorded a double-double for SCC (4-3 overall) with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Sophie Hook scored eight points along with three assists. Morgan Barker tallied seven points. Addison Kofal and Lucy Mansell chipped in with five points each.
The Tigers shot 41.2 percent from the field overall. Marshfield made six three-pointers while SCC made two. The Panthers had 21 turnovers compared to Marshfield’s 11.
