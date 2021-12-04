The Ellsworth girls basketball team defeated St. Croix Central 52-34 Nov. 23 in the Middle Border Conference opener for both teams.
Ellsworth went into the locker room with a 24-14 lead after Molly Janke scored the last seven points on the first half. She finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and five steals. Kayla Kressin added 10 points and nine rebounds. Maria Harrington scored seven points and recorded seven steals.
Elsah Rubis led Central with 11 points, while Katie Gostovich added 10. Sydney Burgess tossed in seven.
New Richmond 51, St. Croix Central 28
The season opener didn’t go well for the Panthers as New Richmond routed SCC 51-28 Nov. 19.
New Richmond went into intermission with a 34-8 halftime lead.
Brooke Blaszczyk led the Tigers with 15 points. Brooklyn Jackson added 13. Gabby Aune finished with 12.
No individual stats for Central were found online.
