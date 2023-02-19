The St. Croix Central girls basketball team dug themselves a hole against Amery Feb. 10.
The Warriors started the game on a 21-0 run, but Central made it a seven-point game at halftime. The Panthers were able to cut it to one in the second half, but no further as Amery held on for the 72-62 win.
Sophie Hook had a season-high 20 points for Central. She added four rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Alayna Hackbarth finished with 13 points and seven rebounds while Addison Kofal added 10.
Central finished with nine three pointers on the night, three from Hackbarth and two from Hook and Kofal. The Panthers outrebounded Amery 12-3 on the offensive glass thanks to Elsah Rubis’ 10 overall rebounds.
The Warriors shot 51 percent from the field overall, highlighted by shooting over 50 percent from three-point range.
Grace Carlson poured in a game-high 27 points for Amery along with four rebounds. Luciana Aizpurua was two rebounds away from a triple double as she finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. Mia Brotzel recorded 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Amery was 21-for-28 at the free throw line, while Central was 7-for-11.
Central is now 1-11 in the conference and 7-15 overall. They earned the No. 11 seed in the upcoming playoffs and will play at No. 6 seed B-W 7 p.m. Feb. 21.
Altoona 56, SCC 38
The Rails held a three-point lead at halftime and outscored Central 33-18 in the second half to win the Feb. 7 game.
Future Minnesota Gopher Alyssa Wirth recorded a double double of 21 points and 11 rebounds for Altoona. Josie Rondestvedt chipped in with 17 points as Addi Siverling finished with seven.
Altoona shot nearly 48 percent from the field and doubled the Panthers in assists (18 to nine).
Delaney Lloyd tallied 10 for SCC as Hackbarth added eight. Morgan Barker chipped in with six as Hook and Rubis contributed five points each.
