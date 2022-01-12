The St. Croix Central girls basketball team snapped a five-game losing streak with a 66-42 victory over Webster Jan. 4.
Lucy Mansell led the Panthers with 19 points. Alayna Hackbarth chipped in with 15, while Katie Gostovich added 13.
It was the first time Central scored over 60 points this season.
Three days later, the Panthers traveled to Amery and fell 53-37 to the Warriors.
Cold shooting doomed Central. It shot 21.6% from the field, including 20% from three-point range.
Amery outscored SCC 18-4 in transition points, had six more assists than Central and committed eight fewer turnovers than the Panthers.
Sydney Burgess and Elsah Rubis scored eight points each to lead Central (0-5 conference, 2-10 overall). Rubis pulled down eight rebounds and Burgess finished with seven.
Mansell recorded four steals and four rebounds.
Luciana Aizpurua had a game-high 25 points for Amery, with seven rebounds, six assists and six steals. Mia Brotzel tossed in 13 points, five rebounds. Grace Carlson scored nine, five rebounds.
Amery is now 1-4 in the conference and 3-7 overall.
