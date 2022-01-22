The St. Croix Central girls basketball team lost two games last week.
The Panthers dropped a 51-33 game to Somerset Jan. 15 and a 64-36 score to Altoona Jan. 11.
Mya Martenson led three Altoona players in double figures with 16 points. She added three rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Alyssa Wirth and Lindsey Hendricks scored 11 points each. Wirth posted five rebounds. Ava Gunderson finished nine points and Kennedy Trippler added eight.
Altoona shot 51% the floor overall, while it was 3-for-11 from three-point range.
Elsah Rubis led Central (0-7 conference, 2-12 overall) with nine points. Lucy Mansell, Alayna Hackbarth and Sydney Burgess scored six points each.
