The St. Croix Central girls basketball team dropped a pair of games in the Menomonie Holiday Classic last week.
Merrill defeated the Panthers 69-50 Dec. 28. No individual stats were found before this issue of the Bulletin went to press.
The following day, thanks to a 41-22 halftime lead, Northwestern defeated Central 61-48.
Tieryn Plasch led the Tigers with 28 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. Annalee Sutherland tossed in 11 points along with three rebounds, while Shayna Wick and Gabby Risley scored eight points each.
Central dropped to 1-9 overall.
