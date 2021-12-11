The St. Croix Central girls basketball team earned its first win of the season, a 39-33 win over Plum City/Elmwood Dec. 4 in Colfax.
No individual stats were found online.
Altoona 64, SCC 35
A 33-13 halftime advantage helped the Rails earn the conference victory Dec. 2.
Josie Rondestvedt led three Altoona players in double figures with 15 points, three rebounds and three steals. Alyssa Wirth, a 6-foot-5-inch, sophomore, who is already receiving offers from Division I schools, had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Ava Gunderson chipped in with 11. Tayah Christopher posted seven points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Lindsey Hendricks also scored seven.
Elsah Rubis posted a team-high 13 for Central, with Anna Sauer chipping with seven. Lucy Mansell posted six.
Unity 43, Central 28
The Eagles defeated Central in a nonconference matchup Nov. 30. No individual stats were found online.
Central is now 1-4 on the season.
