The St. Croix Central boys golf team repeated as regional champion May 24.
The Panthers finished with a 307 at Rolling Oaks Golf Club in Barron, defeating second place Ellsworth by 13 shots. Amery finished third with 326 and Osceola took fourth with 339. All four teams will advance to the sectional in Antigo May 31.
Nicholas Mueller was the regional medalist by five shots, shooting a 69 to Prescott’s Tyler Reiter’s 74. SCC’s Noah Schmitz was in a three-way tied for third with 76. Owen Rozeboom was the next Panther with a 79 and Jack McGrane rounded out the SCC scoring with an 83. Ryan Boeseneilers carded an 84.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.