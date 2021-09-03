Central girls golf takes second at BW Invite

The St. Croix Central girls golf team had an all-around outstanding day Aug. 25 at the Baldwin-Woodville Invitational at Pheasant Hills Golf Course.
Out of the 17 teams that competed, the varsity finished second and the junior varsity placed sixth.
“It was a beautiful day for golf, and our girls showed off the depth of our talent today,” said Central coach Logan Kimberly said.
Defending state champion Prescott won the meet with a 329. Central took second at 344 with Eau Claire Regis/Altoona placing third at 378. The Central junior varsity was sixth at 419.
Central’s Sally Vangsness took medalist honors with a one-under par 71, edging Prescott’s Ava Salay by two shots. SCC’s Sydney Burgess along with Prescott’s Liz Rohl and Rhi Stutz finished in a tie for third with 82.
“These girls are the anchor of our team and really showed off their skill sets today,” Kimberly said. Sarah McHenry was next with a 94 and Gil Holme rounded out the scoring with a 97.
Meanwhile, for the junior varsity, Janessa Olson led with a 93, followed by Izzy Sabelko’s 99. Emma Grebowski shot a 107, with Marisa Chladek posting a 120.
“(Janessa and Izzy’s) scores are just incredible and something I don’t think we’ve ever had before,” Kimberly said. “They showed great poise and steady play throughout both the front and back nines.
“Although I couldn’t be happier with our play today, I know that there’s room for improvement and a long season to go as well, but we’re off to a fantastic start.”
Osceola Invitational
On Aug. 23, the Panthers traveled to Osceola to compete in the Osceola Invitational.
Once again, they finished second to Prescott. The Cardinals shot a 328 compared to SCC’s 369. Amery was third at 448.
“I was very pleased with how our girls played today,” Kimberly explained. “Our girls made a lot of nice shots on a challenging course in which they’ve never seen the back nine.”
Central had three girls in the top eight and all five placed in the top 15.
Salay cruised to medalist honors with a 68. Vangsness was second at 84, edging Prescott’s Jessica Heinsch by one shot.
“Vangsness didn’t think she had her A-game going today (in fact none of the girls thought they did), but I think that tells you the course played fairly challenging for all of the girls today as scores were a bit higher in general than our last event at Clifton Hollow,” Kimberly said.
McHenry was next for Central with a 92, followed by Burgess’ 93. Holme rounded out the SCC scoring at 100.
“Golf is an up-and-down sport, and I like how our seniors showed poise today and want to continue to play better golf with each new round.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.