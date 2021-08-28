Logan Kimberly couldn’t have asked for more from his St. Croix Central girls golf team in its opening week.
On Aug. 19, Central traveled to Prescott to take part in the MBC Border Battle in which ‘North’ schools – Osceola, St. Croix Central and Somerset – took part against ‘South’ schools – Prescott, Ellsworth and Baldwin-Woodville. Each girl still played their own ball over 18 holes, and then based on where they finished, got a certain amount of points for their team.
The South schools won by two, 71-69, as Prescott had four of the top six scores led by Liz Rohl’s 74 and Ava Salay’s 78.
In between the two were Central’s Sally Vangsness, who shot a 77. Sydney Burgess was right behind Salay at 81.
“Those two ladies are going to be our anchors throughout the season,” Kimberly said. “It was really nice to see them score well in our first 18-hole match on a blisteringly hot day.”
Sarah McHenry shot an 86, while Gil Holme added a 97. Kimberly said if all four scores would’ve counted like a normal 18-hole match, Central’s tally was a 341, 23 shots better than their previous 18-hole round.
Kimberly also wanted to highlight Izzy Sabelko and Claire Pommier. Since Somerset had only three golfers, Central brought those two to make sure teams had even numbers.
“This was their first ever taste of a varsity meet on a course they’ve never played,” Kimberly said. Sabelko shot a 106 and Pommier added a 109.
“These are scores that would have placed them in the top three of most other teams completing there today, which is truly remarkable,” Kimberly continued. “I was very proud of how they performed under pressure.”
Somerset Invitational
Central started its season by taking first in the Somerset Invitational Aug. 17. They finished with a 176, nearly 50 shots better than second-place Osceola.
“Regardless of what my expectations were, our girls blew them out of the water, by shooting a first-place team score of 176, four shots better than any nine-hole score we shot last year,” Kimberly explained.
Sally Vangsness shared medalist honors with Somerset’s Ava Pesha with a 40.
“She lipped out her eagle putt on the first hole and had to settle for birdie, so I knew she was going to have a good day,” Kimberly continued.
Gil Holme and Sarah McHenry were next with 45’s, followed by Sydney Burgess with a 46.
“Holme was the steadiest player of the day with three 4’s, three 5’s, and three 6’s on her score card,” Kimberly added.
Janessa Olson added a 51 in her first-ever varsity match.
“It was a great start to the year, but we’re still focusing on improvement and steady growth throughout the season, if we want to get back down to state for a third straight year,” Kimberly concluded.
