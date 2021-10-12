The St. Croix Central girls golf team placed second at the WIAA State Division 2 Tournament in Madison.
The Panthers finished the two-day tournament with a 720 total, three shots better than The Prairie School.
Prescott repeated as state champion. After Monday's first round, Prescott was sitting at a 338, with SCC 10 shots behind at 348.
The Cardinals had an even better second round Tuesday, shooting five shots better at 333 for a 671 total. Central had more of a struggle, shooting 372.
SCC's Sally Vangsness finished fourth individually. After posting a 78, which tied her for first with Prescott's Ava Salay, Vangsness shot an 88 in Tuesday's second round.
This finish is the best in school history. In 2019, the Panthers finished third; last year they were fourth. In 2003, they placed fifth.
