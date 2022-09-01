The St. Croix Central girls golf team took a solid third place in its conference opener Aug. 22 at Altoona.
Prescott won the meet with a 158. Altoona/Regis took second with a 185, followed by Central’s 196.
“I think the girls started out a little nervous, we really finished strong,” SCC coach Logan Kimberly said. “We had three girls finish under 50, which is also a first for us this year. All three of them battled and fought through some adversity to finish the way they did.”
Addison Kofal led the Panthers with a 46, followed by Emery Sanders and Izzy Sabelko, who each shot a 49. Lucy Mansell rounded out the Central scoring with a 52.
“Izzy Sabelko had a fantastic round,” Kimberly explained. “Taking away one hole, she shot only one over bogey golf the entire round. I told her it’s only a matter of time before she puts it all together to shoot a fantastic score.
“I am so proud of these girls and this team so far. In fact, during the van ride home, they were all try9ing to coordinate schedules to go play in Amery together this week in preparation for next week’s conference event there. They all root for each other and have this passion and drive because they don’t want to let each other down.”
Prescott’s Ava Salay earned medalist honors with a 33, followed by Somerset’s Ava Pesha, who shot a 37. Prescott’s Rhi Stutz took third with a 39.
