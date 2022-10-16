The goal of four straight state tournament berths for the St. Croix Central girls golf team came to an end Oct. 3 at the Section meet in Solon Springs.
The Panthers shot a 401, placing them fifth as only the two top teams advanced to the state meet.
Prescott was the sectional champion with a 331 and will be going for its third straight state title. Altoona took second with a 368. Hayward placed third with a 375.
Lucy Mansell and Breanna Popenhagen led SCC as each shot a 99.
“Each of them shot better on the back-nine with a score in the 40s,” SCC coach Logan Kimberly explained. “For Breanna, this was her first sub-100 round of the year, and she was ecstatic. It’s great to see players end on such a high note like that. For Lucy, this was her second sub-100 score in her last three rounds. She has only gotten considerably better as the season went on. I can’t wait to see what she can do next year.”
Izzy Sabelko was next with a 101, while Addison Kofal carded a 102. Claire Pommier shot a 103.
“I’ve said it all year the strength of our team is the depth and today was no exception,” Kimberly continued. “All five of our girls were within four strokes of each other.”
Prescott’s Ava Salay cruised to medalist honors with a 73, defeating Colfax/Elk Mound’s Belle Kongshaug by seven shots. Somerset’s Ava Pesha and Prescott’s Gabbi Matzek tied for third, as both shot an 83.
“Hidden Greens North Golf Course lived up to its name with plenty of blind tee shots and tight fairways,” Kimberly said. “It’s a beautiful course, especially this time of year with the leaves changing color, but you have to value control over distance on most holes. I’m happy to see our girls finish with the 401 score, which is our second lowest 18-hole score of the year. We cut 13 strokes off our regional team score on a much more difficult course.”
After losing the entire varsity lineup from last year’s team, the Panthers will return everyone except Pommier next year.
“This has really been an extremely rewarding season, and I’m so proud of these girls and their commitment to improve throughout the year,” Kimberly concluded.
