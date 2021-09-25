What does it take to defeat the defending state champion? Setting a school record certainly helps.
The St. Croix Central girls golf team knocked Prescott off the top of the mountain at the MBC meet Sept. 13 at Bristol Ridge in Somerset.
The Panthers shot a 173, beating the Cardinals by four shots.
“We FINALLY did it,” said SCC coach Logan Kimberly. “I can’t tell you how excited the girls were on the trip home. Everything seemed to come together for us.”
Sally Vangsness shooting a 37 to earn medalist honors was a start. She defeated Prescott’s Ava Salay by a shot.
Coming in third were Sydney Burgess and Somerset’s Ava Pesha, who shot 42.
Central led by two shots over Prescott after the first two scores were counted. Sarah McHenry then posted a 45, which was good enough for sixth place, but more importantly two shots lower than Prescott’s third score.
Gil Holme and Janessa Olson each finished with a 49, the same as Prescott’s Rhi Stutz, clinching the win.
“Three of our girls had a birdie in their round (Sally actually had three herself), and our girls really finished their rounds strong,” Kimberly said. He further noted, Ashley Schmidt, Central’s No. 6 scorer, finished with a 51, which tied her for 14th overall.
“This was the kind of round I knew we were capable of and I’m happy to see it come to fruition,” Kimberly said. “I’m hoping this positive momentum will propel us to a strong finish in the three remaining conference events.”
Cardinals return to form three days later
Apparently Prescott took offense to the loss as it posted five of the lowest six individual scores in the MBC match at Ellsworth Sept. 16.
The result was a 160, defeating Central by 22 shots. Ellsworth placed third at 220.
“Prescott returned to their top form,” SCC coach Logan Kimberly said. “All four of our placed scores were in the 40s and those girls all finished in the top 11 or better.
“The combination of the wind and a very dry course made approach shots challenging as I witnessed a couple different times shots that would land in front of the green ended up rolling all the way off the back.”
Sydney Burgess posted the lowest Central score with a 43.
“Her short game was working well today and saved her a lot of strokes around the green,” Kimberly said.
Sally Vangnsess and Gil Holme each carded a 46, while Sarah McHenry finished with a 47.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.