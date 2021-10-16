If one takes a look at the progress the St. Croix Central girls golf team has undergone, take a look at its sectional scores.
The sectional meet has been at Pheasant Hills in Hammond in 2019 and 2021. In 2019, the Panthers shot a 395. The 2021 competition, held Oct. 5, saw Central shooting a 327, an improvement of 68 shots.
The end result from the 2021 sectional was the same from the 2019 and 2020 sectional: A second place finish and qualifying for the WIAA State Meet, held Oct. 11-12 in Madison.
Prescott won the sectional with a 318, followed by Central’s 327. Regis/Altoona was third at 357. The 395 in 2021 would have placed Central sixth.
SCC coach Logan Kimberly was more than happy to see Central closer to Prescott than it was to third place team.
“Our girls came to play today,” he said. “As a result, we’ve achieved our goal of going back to state for a third straight year. Our team score of a 327 is a new team record for 18 holes, which we shattered by cutting 14 strokes off our previous record.
“Never have we had four girls below 90, but our scores today were 73, 80, 86, 88 and 95.”
The 73 belonged to Sally Vangsness, who finished second individually. She and Prescott’s Ava Salay went back-and-forth all day with Salay edging her by a shot.
“She started out four under through five holes and had a tap-in eagle putt on hole two,” Kimberly said. “I don’t have enough superlatives in my vocabulary to describe how awesome she is.”
Sydney Burgess shot the 80, which tied her for third overall with Prescott’s Jessica Heinsch.
“I am so happy for her,” Kimberly said. “She’s been putting in the extra effort at practice and I knew it was only a matter of time before she put everything together in the same round.”
Gil Holme carded the 86, which was six shots better than her previous personal best.
“She is absolutely playing some of the best golf of her life at just the right time,” Kimberly said.
Sarah McHenry completed the Panther scoring with an 88.
“It’s only two strokes off her personal record,” Kimberly said. “She seems to come up with big when the lights are the brightest.”
Janessa Olson posted the 95.
“She shot one of her best rounds of the year,” Kimberly said. “She’s been a huge part of giving our girls a safety score this whole season. Most other teams would love to keep a 95 and we have the luxury of that being our safety score.”
This will be Olson’s first trip at the state meet. McHenry and Holme will be going for the second year in a row, while Vangsness and Burgess will be making trip No. 3.
“This senior group that we have is special,” Kimberly said, as all five are seniors. “I’m hoping that our third consecutive trip to state with this crew yields some hardware on the return trip.”
