The St. Croix Central girls team ended the regular season taking fifth at the final Middle Border Conference regular season meet Sept. 22 at Bristol Ridge in Somerset.
“Let’s just start by saying Bristol is a tough course, it was just one of those nights where our team just didn’t play the best,” Central coach Logan Kimberly said. “But, as I’ve told our girls many times throughout the year, that’s the nature of golf. You can’t get too high or low because your score can drastically change the very next time you play. I’m very confident we will bounce back quickly.”
Prescott won the meet with a 170. Altoona took second at 183. Osceola finished third at 212. Central shot a 216.
Lucy Mansell carded the lowest round for the Panthers with a 52.
“She never three-putted the entire round,” Kimberly said. “I don’t think we’ve had anyone do that all year, so that’s quite an accomplishment.”
Claire Pommier and Breanna Popenhagen shot a 54 each, while Izzy Sabelko carded a 56.
Prescott’s Ava Salay earned medalist honors with a 38, followed by Altoona’s Karalyn Skinner, who carded a 41. Rhi Stutz of Prescott was third with a 42.
MBC Meet at Pheasant Hills
The Panthers hosted the conference meet at Pheasant Hills Sept. 19 and earned a third place finish by shooting a 199.
“This being at our home course, scores usually come in pretty low across the board, but surprisingly (besides Prescott’s Ava Salay 34), scores were a little higher than a lot of other conference meets with only 11 scores sub-50,” SCC coach Logan Kimberly said. “That’s the fewest number in the range throughout all of our conference matches thus far.
“Fortunately for us, we had two of them.”
Those two belonged to Sabelko, who carded a 45 and Addison Kofal, who shot a 49.
“Izzy’s round was a personal record and she played absolutely lights out,” Kimberly continued. “Her round was super steady with only one double bogey early in her round and she ended with a par on her last hole to secure her 45.
“She’s been so close to putting this type of round together, so I’m just ecstatic for her to do it and finish strong the way she did.”
After Kofal’s round, Pommier carded a 52 and Emery Sanders tallied a 53.
Prescott won the meet with 170, while Altoona finished second at 183. Somerset’s Ava Pesha took second at 38 as Stutz finished third at 43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.