The St. Croix Central girls team ended the regular season taking fifth at the final Middle Border Conference regular season meet Sept. 22 at Bristol Ridge in Somerset.

“Let’s just start by saying Bristol is a tough course, it was just one of those nights where our team just didn’t play the best,” Central coach Logan Kimberly said. “But, as I’ve told our girls many times throughout the year, that’s the nature of golf. You can’t get too high or low because your score can drastically change the very next time you play. I’m very confident we will bounce back quickly.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.