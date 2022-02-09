The Somerset girls basketball team defeated St. Croix Central 56-44 in conference action Feb. 5.
No individual stats were found online before this issue of the Bulletin went to press.
Somerset improved to 6-5 in the conference and 11-10 overall. Central is now 0-11 and 3-17 overall.
Osceola 55, Central 34
Osceola outscored Central by 14 in the second half to highlight the Feb. 3 victory.
The Chieftains shot 35.6 percent from the field comparted to SCC’s 23.1 percent.
Hattie Fox led Osceola with 20 points and nine rebounds. Olivia Wright posted a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Olivia Schiebel added seven.
Alayna Hackbarth had a team-high 14 for Central while Elsah Rubis finished with eight points and 13 rebounds. Chloe Peterson added six rebounds, while Lucy Mansell had three rebounds.
Bloomer 43, Central 32
Central went into halftime with a three-point lead, but Bloomer outscored the Panthers by 14 in the second half to take the Feb. 1 victory.
Abby Iverson led Bloomer with 17 points, while Danielle Latz and Brooklyn Sarauer tossed in six points each.
Alayna Hackbarth had 19 for Central, while Katie Gostovich finished with four.
