The St. Croix Central girls cross country team had three runners place in the top 15 at the Osceola Invitational Sept 17.
Those results helped the Panthers finish third with 93 points. Holmen had three runners finish in the top four to take the team title with 33 points. Osceola finished second with 56.
Kaitlyn Carlson was the top SCC runner as she was eighth at 21 minutes, 32.5 seconds. Addy Swanson took 12th at 21:45.5. Abby Lamers finished 15th at 22:15.9.
Sidnie Roshell finished 26th at 23:20.9, while Ellie Smith rounded out the Central scoring, with a 32nd place finish (23:57.1).
Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich was the individual champion as she clocked in with a time of 20:07.3. Holmen’s Sabrina Lechnir took second at 20:20.8, while teammate Anabella Filips was third at 20:40.5.
Meanwhile, the boys finished seventh with 178 points. Osceola took home the team title with 52 points. Mahtomedi scored 67 and Cottage Grove was third with 79.
Brian Woehrle finished 15th (18:36) to lead the Central boys. Maverick Kostrzak placed 27th (19:12.1) as Adam Madlung was 35th (19:22.8). Braiden Rasmussen took 36th (19:39.3) and Tyler Roshell added a 65th place finish (21:53.7).
Prescott’s Tyler Loucks was first at 17:16.8. Osceola’s Mason Hancock was second, eight seconds behind.
Rice Lake Invitational
The girls finished third out of 26 schools at the Rice Lake Invitational Sept. 13 with 135 points.
Osceola won the meet with 79 points, while Amery took second with 82.
Colfax’s Molly Heidorn was the individual champion at 19:41.66. New Richmond’s Marah Benedict placed second at 19:46.50. Osceola’s Rachel Ulrich finished third at 19:53.08.
SCC’s Addy Swanson was its top runner, placing 12th at 21:08.30. Kaitlyn Carlson took 14th (21:13.65), while Abby Lamers finished 29th (22:06.76).
Ellie Smith placed 37th (22:36.39), while Emmie Collins rounded out the Panther scoring in 43rd place (22:50.57).
Meanwhile, the boys took 15th with 369 points. Hudson won the meet with 98 points, while Bloomer took second with 99. Osceola finished third with 123.
Chayton Gottfredsen finished 28th for Central (18:09.47), while Maverick Kostrzak took 48th (18:40.65).
Braiden Rasmussen placed 78th (19:24.26). Adam Madlung was 80th (19:29.10) while Tyler Roshell added a 135th place (21:34.59).
Glenwood City’s J.J. Williams edged Ladysmith’s Gavin Stewart by three seconds for the individual title. Bloomer’s Lucas Anderson placed third.
