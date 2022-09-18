The St. Croix Central girls cross country team went head-to-head against Amery for the first time this season Sept. 8 at the Somerset Invitational.
Amery is the conference champion who qualified for the state meet and returns most of their lineup.
That experience showed as the Warriors had its top five runners place in the top 10 to win the meet with 29 points. Central had its top five runners in the top 15 to take second with 45. Prescott finished third with 89.
Altoona’s Greta Peters rolled to the individual title with a time of 20 minutes, 22 seconds. SCC’s Kaitlyn Carlson was second at a minute behind. Amery’s Natasha Tiry was third at 21:29.5.
After Carlson, Addy Swanson took sixth (21:51), while Abby Lamers placed eighth (22:05.7). Ellie Smith finished 14th (24:01.2) as Sidnie Roshell rounded out the Central scoring with a 15th place finish (24:04.9).
Meanwhile, the boys placed third with 64 points. Altoona had four runners place in the top 12 to win the team title with 47 points. Prescott finished second with 55.
Ellsworth’s Alex Pazdernik ran to first place at 17:21.4. Prescott’s Tyler Loucks and Breckin Schommer went second (17:53.9) and third (18:32.3).
Brian Woehrle led the Panthers to a seventh place finish (19:02) followed by Chayton Gottfredsen’s 10th place finish (19:24.7).
Maverick Kostrzak was 14th (19:38), right in front of Adam Madlung (19:40.9). Braiden Rasmussen took 18th (20:04.4).
