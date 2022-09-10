Central girls cross country start season with win

Pictured from left to right: Addy Swanson, Abby Lamers and Kaitlyn Carlson. The SCC trio finished third, fourth and fifth at the SCC Invitational Sept. 1. 

 SAM NIEBELING | NIEBELING’S PHOTOGRAPHY

The start to the season for the St. Croix Central girls cross country team couldn’t have gone any better. 

The Panthers hosted the 10-team SCC Invitational Sept. 1 and took home the team title thanks to placing four runners in the top 10. They finished with 40 points. New Richmond took second with 54 and Prescott finished third with 99. 

