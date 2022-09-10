Central girls cross country start season with win

The start to the season for the St. Croix Central girls cross country team couldn’t have gone any better.
The Panthers hosted the 10-team SCC Invitational Sept. 1 and took home the team title thanks to placing four runners in the top 10. They finished with 40 points. New Richmond took second with 54 and Prescott finished third with 99.
The three-headed trio of Kaitlyn Carlson, Addy Swanson and Abby Lamers were expected to lead Central and they didn’t disappoint in the first meet.
Swanson took third with a time of 21 minutes, 43.9 seconds, while Lamers was fourth at 22:04.9 and Carlson took fifth at 22:12.7. Ellie Smith ran a time of 23:56.2 to place 10th. Emmie Collins rounded out the Central scoring with a 18th place finish (24:35.3).
Altoona’s Greta Peters was the individual champion at 20:18.8. New Richmond’s Marah Benedict finished second at 20:24.
Meanwhile for the boys, Central took third with 85 points.
Altoona edged Glenwood City for the team title by four points, 76-80. The Railroaders had all five runners place in the top 20 to clinch the victory.
Brian Woehrle started his season strong for Central with an eighth place finish. He clocked in with a time of 18:28.3. Chayton Gottfredsen took 11th (19:05.9), while Adam Madlung placed 15th (19:18.1). Maverick Kostrzak finished 24th (19:58.9) and Braiden Rasmussen clocked in at 27th place (20:07.5) in his first varsity match.
Glenwood City’s J.J. Williams defeated Ellsworth’s Alex Pazdernik by three seconds to take the individual title. Prescott’s Tyler Loucks was third.
