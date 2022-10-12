Central football wins overtime thriller over Baldwin-Woodville

The St. Croix Central football team was facing a 4th and 7 at the Baldwin-Woodville 22-yard line in overtime Oct. 7.
Baldwin-Woodville was leading 24-21 at the time and a Blackhawk defensive stop would clinch the win.
The Central coaching staff had a play they felt that would not only get the first down, but a win for themselves at the same time.
“The last play was a combination of coaches talking about what would put us in the best situation to be successful and talking to the players on what they needed to make it happen,” SCC coach John Tackmann explained.
Sam Fischer lined up in the backfield but ran what is called a wheel route. Caden Wester threw a perfect pass which Fischer caught near the five-yard line and with momentum going forward, landed in the end zone, setting off a wild celebration among Central fans, players and coaching staff as SCC won 27-24.
“It was a group effort that started on Monday in film study and finished in overtime Friday night,” Tackmann continued.
The better team won, stated B-W coach Dan Keefer.
“It was a tough game for us because we were not able to do things, we had done all year,” he explained. “We dropped several passes; we misaligned or missed our signal offensively several times and we had several untimely penalties that we could not overcome. Defensively, we missed too many tackles and lost sight of several fundamentals.”
The Blackhawks raced out to a 13-0 lead thanks to two Masen Werner passing touchdowns to Collin Fritts, the last one being with 39 seconds left in the second quarter. Central grabbed some momentum in those 39 seconds however as Wester connected with Kyle Trainor on a 65-yard touchdown reception, making the score 13-7.
A.J. Holmgren gave Central the lead as he scored on a seven-yard rushing touchdown on a 4th-and-1 46 seconds into the fourth quarter. A Brody Peissig sack on 4th down killed a Baldwin-Woodville drive in its territory. A few plays later, Fischer scored from 13 yards out and with less than four minutes remaining, SCC was ahead 21-13.
The Blackhawks responded driving 75 yards in less than three minutes as Logan Gordon scored from two yards out. Werner got the important two-point conversion sending the game to overtime.
“I was really proud of our response late in the fourth quarter,” Keefer said.
Baldwin-Woodville had the ball first in overtime and had its drive stalled. Davis Paulsen converted a 37-yard field goal, giving B-W the lead.
“I was surprised we made so many communicative and alignment errors,” Keefer continued. “We need to clean that up if we want to advance in the playoffs.”
Wester completed six passes out of 11 attempts for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Fischer led the SCC (4-2 conference, 6-2 overall) ground attack with 65 yards. Holmgren tallied 62, while Wester added 56.
Besides Trainor’s big reception, Mason Sullivan had one reception for 50 yards.
Werner finished 15-for-35 for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Werner was also the team’s leading rusher with 56 yards, with Gordon scoring the rushing touchdown. Fritts finished with 94 yards receiving and the two touchdowns.
Eli Coenen and Gordon was B-W’s leading tackler with eight, while Davis Paulsen and Cal Smith added seven each. Smith also forced a fumble.
The night also marked Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser for Central as the football team wore the pink letters and numbers on their jerseys along with the Panther logo at the 50-yard line being painted pink. Central closes out its regular season at Ellsworth (6-0, 7-1) 7 p.m. Friday.
B-W (4-2, 5-2) hosts Amery (2-4, 2-6) in its regular season finale 7 p.m. Friday.
“It is Senior Night and Parents Night. I know our group of kids will have a great response to last week’s performance,” Keefer concluded. “This is a great group of kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.