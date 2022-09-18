The St. Croix Central football team registered nearly 400 yards total offense in defeating Osceola 28-0 Sept. 9. The Panthers ran the ball 56 times for 282 yards and three touchdowns.
A.J. Holmgren led the rushing attack with 14 rushes for 81 yards and a touchdown, while Caden Wester tailed 16 rushes for 78 yards. Sam Fischer registered 59 yards. Jayden Boyce finished with 35 yards rushing and a touchdown. Kyle Trainor added the final touchdown rushing.
Wester went 3-for-4 for 104 yards and a touchdown. Mason Sullivan caught two passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Osceola finished with 242 yards total offense, but only 57 through the air.
“We put together a few good drives offensively,” Osceola coach Scott Newton said. “We need to eliminate mistakes in order to finish drives.”
Central is now 1-1 in the conference and 3-1 overall. Osceola is now 0-2 and 1-3 overall.
SCC hosts Prescott (1-1, 2-2) 7 p.m. Friday.
Rice Lake 20, St. Croix Central 0
The second ranked team in Division 3 and the reigning Division 3 state runner-up showed why they’ll be a contender in the Middle Border Conference this year by blanking Central Sept. 2.
Max Nelson was 7-for-16 for 144 yards and two touchdowns and an interception for the Warriors. The two touchdowns were a 20-yard pass to Lucas Peters in the second quarter and a 16-yard pass to Christian Buckmaster in the fourth quarter. The other touchdown was a Carson Tomesh a five-yard run in the first quarter.
The Warriors finished with 110 rushing. Easton Stone and Aidan Drost led the team in total tackles with nine each. Remi Wager chipped in with seven.
Central struggled offensively as it finished with 101 yards overall. The Panthers finished with less than two yards per rush. A.J. Holmgren led the way with 33 yards rushing.
Caden Wester was 2-for-7 through the air with 29 yards passing. Both completions went to Kyle Trainor.
