The St. Croix Central football team registered nearly 400 yards total offense in defeating Osceola 28-0 Sept. 9. The Panthers ran the ball 56 times for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

A.J. Holmgren led the rushing attack with 14 rushes for 81 yards and a touchdown, while Caden Wester tailed 16 rushes for 78 yards. Sam Fischer registered 59 yards. Jayden Boyce finished with 35 yards rushing and a touchdown. Kyle Trainor added the final touchdown rushing.

