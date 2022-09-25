The St. Croix Central football team finished with two rushers for over 100 yards as it routed Prescott 35-3 Sept. 16.
The Panthers put the game away in the second quarter as it scored two touchdowns in less than 90 seconds.
Sam Fischer accounted for both touchdowns. The first one came on a 53-yard run with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left. At the 1:27 mark, he scored from four yards out, increasing the Central lead to 21-3 before halftime.
Fischer cracked the 100-yard mark for the first time this season as he finished with 16 rushes for 147 yards.
The Panthers (2-1 conference, 4-1 overall) iced the game in the second half as A.J. Holmgren scored from one yard out in the third quarter and Owen Herink added a 32-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Noah Nusbaum, filling in for Caden Wester at quarterback, scored Central’s first touchdown, a 44-yard run in the first quarter. He finished with nine rushes for 124 yards. Nusbaum finished 2-for-7 for 84 yards, with Mason Sullivan finishing with 54 of them.
While Central finished with 345 yards rushing, Prescott’s rushing attack struggled. The Cardinals ran 34 carries for only 20 yards.
Teddy Bernick finished 11-for-32 for 137 yards passing. Owen Bayer was the leading receiver with 67 yards.
Central hosts Somerset (1-2, 2-3) 7 p.m. Friday for its Homecoming game.
