The St. Croix Central football team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 27-0 win over Somerset Friday.
The Panthers saw the vaunted running game return, as it finished with 43 rushes for 284 yards and three touchdowns.
Jayden Goodwin led the way with five rushes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Boettcher and David Olson accounted for the other rushing touchdowns. Eli Ponath added 71 yards on the ground, while Kyle Trainor finished with 49.
Goodwin scored the other touchdown, on a fumble recovery in the third quarter.
Boettcher completed two passes for 57 yards. Goodwin caught a reception for 37 yards and Trainor caught the other for 20 yards.
Somerset finished with 218 yards total offense.
Central (2-3 overall) hosts Amery (1-4 overall) 7 p.m. Friday.
