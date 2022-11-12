Central football lands eight on all-conference teams

The St. Croix Central football team had eight players selected to the Middle Border Conference all-conference teams.
The Panthers had five players selected on defense and three on offense.
Juniors Riley Drinkwine earned a defensive line selection, while junior Brody Peissig and senior A.J. Holmgren were tabbed as defensive end/outside linebacker and inside linebacker selections. For Holmgren, it’s his second selection as he was an honorable mention selection at running back last year.
Senior Simon Herink earned a selection at defensive bank, while junior Mason Sullivan was honorable mention.
Joining Drinkwine on the defensive line were Rice Lake’s Nathan Carroll, B-W’s Noah Sarauer, Somerset’s Tyler Hutter, Prescott’s Brady Block and Ellsworth’s Drew Gipson.
Peissig was joined by B-W’s Eli Coenen, Ellsworth’s Sam Kollbaum, Somerset’s Caymen Gebheim, Rice Lake’s Carson Tomesh and Amery’s Grant Cook.
Amery’s Koy Hopke and Ellsworth’s Jurell Gooden were named the co-defensive players of the year. They headlined the linebacker crew Holmgren is a part of along with Rice Lake’s Easton Stone and Somerset’s Chase Webster.
The secondary crew besides Herink was Somerset’s Andy Rojas, Rice Lake’s Zach Orr and Matt Farm, Osceola’s Garrett Slater, and Amery’s Kruse Yuhas.
Sullivan was part of a seven-man honorable mention crew which included Rice Lake’s Parker Owens and Aiden Drost, Osceola’s Addison Uddin, Ellsworth’s Tyler Boley and B-W’s Colton Hush and Sean Van Someren.
On offense, senior Jake Berends was a first-team linemen, while junior Noah Nusbaum was a first-team tight end and junior Sam Fischer was an honorable mention.
Berends was joined on the offensive line by Ellsworth’s Andrew Gutting, Anthony Madsen and Louis Jahnke, Rice Lake’s Aiden Drost and Carroll, Sarauer, Prescott’s Dryden Seeley, Hutter and Osceola’s Sean Michel.
Eli Coenen was the fellow tight end along with Nusbaum, while Fischer was joined by B-W’s Tyler Harer, Somerset’s Kane Donnelly, Kollbaum, and Gebheim.
Rice Lake earned the most selections with 12, followed by Ellsworth, the conference champion with 11 and Baldwin-Woodville finished with 10.
B-W’s Masen Werner was voted offensive player of the year. Rice Lake’s Nate Cook was named assistant coach of the year while Ellsworth’s Rob Heller was awarded Bruce Larson coach of the year, in honor of the longtime Somerset coach who passed away in February.
