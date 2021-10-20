There will be at least one more game in the St. Croix Central football season.
Facing a win or go home situation, the Panthers responded with a 28-8 win over Westby Oct. 15 in its regular season finale.
Central (3-4 Middle Border Conference, 4-5 overall) earned the No 7 seed in the Division 4 playoffs and will travel to No. 2 Ellsworth (8-0 overall) 7 p.m. Friday.
Against Westby, the Panthers ran the ball 42 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns. A.J. Holmgren ran for 103 of them and two touchdowns. Eli Ponath added the other rushing touchdown.
Caden Wester was 3-for-5 for 51 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was a 21-yard reception to Kyle Trainor.
Jayden Goodwin led the defense with 10 total tackles, followed by Devin Wasley with nine and Ponath with seven. Ponath intercepted two passes, while Holmgren had one. David Olson had a forced fumble.
Dillon Ellefson scored the lone Westby (5-4 overall) touchdown.
