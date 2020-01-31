The Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team started off the second half of the Middle Border Conference season with a hard-fought 54-48 loss to St. Croix Central.
“(It) was an action-packed 36 minutes,” said B-W coach Jeremy Nygaard. “They jumped out early and we came back to take a 11-9 lead halfway through the first half. We struggled to score over the next nine minutes, but despite being down 28-18 at half, felt really good about our chances.”
Nygaard was proven correct as a 12-3 run to start the second half, narrowed the deficit.
“For the next 10 minutes, it basically stayed a one-possession game,” he said. “We had a chance late, but it came down to making plays. And they made more down the stretch.”
Warick Weyer led the Blackhawks with 11 points and seven rebounds. Ross Roemhild, playing a team-high 35 minutes, added nine points, three assists and three steals. Keegan Ofstie scored eight points and pulled down seven rebounds. Cam Thompson and Dylan Karau each had seven points, while Zach Nilssen had eight rebounds.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if our paths crossed in the playoffs and I think the guys would welcome that opportunity,” said Nygaard.
B-W is now 7-8 overall, while Central improved to 9-4 on the year.
