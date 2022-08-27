The St. Croix Central football team couldn’t have asked for a better start in its season opener against Spencer/Columbus Catholic Friday.
After the first 12 minutes, the Panthers led 21-0, fueling its 53-21 victory.
Updated: August 27, 2022 @ 12:21 pm
The St. Croix Central football team couldn’t have asked for a better start in its season opener against Spencer/Columbus Catholic Friday.
After the first 12 minutes, the Panthers led 21-0, fueling its 53-21 victory.
When things are clicking for the Panthers offensively, the rushing attack can’t be stopped. Friday, they finished with 52 rushes for 436 yards and seven touchdowns.
Caden Wester led the way with 17 rushes for 187 yards and three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 86 in the second quarter, eight in the third and 21 in the fourth. Kyle Trainor carried the ball only three times for 91 yards, but he reached the end zone twice. He scored on plays of 37 yards in the first and 43 in the second. Sam Fischer added 72 yards on the ground as he reached the end zone on a one-yard run in the fourth. A.J. Holmgren finished with 57 yards, including the game’s first score, a two-yard scamper in the first.
Wester completed only two passes, but one of them was a 44-yard touchdown pass to Mason Sullivan in the first quarter.
Sullivan Melander had 80 yards rushing and a touchdown for Spencer/Columbus Catholic. Quarterback Isaac Mauritz completed only two passes out of 11 attempts.
SCC (1-0 overall) travels to Elk Mound (0-1) 7 p.m. Friday. Spooner scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Mounders 29-21 in its opener.
